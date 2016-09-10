logo

4 million Nigerians waiting for prepaid meters, says NERC

September 10, 2016

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)  has revealed that over four million electricity consumers are awaiting prepaid meters in the country.

The acting NERC Chairman, Dr. Anthony Aka, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Saturday.

Aka said the commission had improved on metering system, but explained that the unavailability of meter manufacturing companies were hindering maximum provision of meters to Nigerians.

He said the commission would sanction any Electricity Distribution Company which failed to comply with directives relating to the distribution of prepaid meters.

“It is our responsibility to ensure compliance with the metering schedule.

He noted that any customer who apaid for a meter should have it within 60 days of payment.

