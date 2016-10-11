4 killed in flood, road accident in Niger

Three passengers in a commuter bus lost their lives in an auto crash around Sabon Daga on Minna-Bida Road in Niger State on Sunday, Metro has gathered.

Another person also lost his life to flood following a heavy downpour at Kuturko village around Fadipe community in Bosso Local Government Area of the state, the same day.

In the road traffic crash, a 18-seater bus reportedly somersaulted at about 6.30 a. m. on Sunday, killing the three people, while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the state police command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, the driver of the commuter bus might have been trying to avoid a pothole on the road when the vehicle skidded off the road, somersaulting in the process.

Elkana stated further that the police were still investigating the immediate or remote cause of the fatal crash as of the time of filing this report.

He disclosed that the injured persons were recuperating at the General Hospital, Minna, while corpses of the three deceased passengers in the vehicle had also been deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

On the flood incident, the PPRO disclosed that the command got a distress call on the development at about 12.45 a. m. on Sunday.

“On getting to the scene, we discovered a Toyota Corolla car submerged in a shallow river due to heavy downpour.

The corpse of the owner, identified as Abubakar Mohammed of Kuturko village was recovered, while the vehicle had since been removed from the river,” he stated.