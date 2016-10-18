_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/lessons-politics-life-taught-fijabi/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/ogun-workers-begin-strike-thursday/ogun-map/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
4 feared killed, many injured as trailer rams into shops in Ibadan

October 18, 2016 Nuru Alimi Top News

NOT less than four people were feared killed and many others injured after a trailer rammed into vehicles and shops at the popular Oja’ba market, in Ibadan, on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the trailer with registration number AGL 883 XQ was said to have lost control of the vehicle while coming from the Mapo end of the road and rammed into a Nissan Micra with registration number GGE 235 DR, two tricycles and some shops in the market of which some of the occupants died while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Law enforcement agencies were at the scene of the accident trying to tidy up the whole place and also ensure the free flow of traffic as of the time of filing this report. Efforts are also ongoing to move the ill-fated trailer from the scene.

However, the accident victims have been taken to an undisclosed hospital according to eyewitnesses.

