3SC redeems image, spanks Pillars 4-0

Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan on Sunday recorded their biggest win of the season following a 4-0 spanking of Kano Pillars in a match day 33 game of the Nigeria Professional Football League played at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

The Oluyole Warriors were businesslike right from the blast of the whistle as they played to redeem their image after suffering a 0-6 loss to Pillars in the first round.

Ifeanyi Ojukwu open the scoring in the ninth minute of the game when he capitalised on Jamiu Alimi’s error in the defence line to shoot past goalkeeper Yusuf Mohammed Ajani Ibrahim made it 2-0 in the 29th minute with a grounder after the defence of Pillars was caught flatfooted again.

Ojukwu’s penalty appeal was ignored by the centre referee before break as both sides retired to the dressing room.

The Oluyole Warriors continued with their impressive form in the second half and got the third goal through Sunday Adetunji in the 53rd minute. Adetunji scored again in the 66th minute when he finished off a superb move by Ojukwu for his 11th goal of the season.

Fans of 3SC were full of joy after the final whistle as they commended their players for redeeming their image with a 4-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, head coach of 3SC, Gbenga Ogunbote told Tribunesport that he changed his game-plan against Pillars which worked out well.

“We devised a game-plan to avoid a repeat of what happened against El-Kanemi Warriors and that was why we played attacking football all through. I commend the players for this wonderful result and it has boosted our morale that this team will not drop from the premier league,” the former Sunshine Stars sweat merchant said.

The assistant coach of Pillars, AbdulSalam Abubakar said their game strategy failed to work out hence the defeat.

“We were well-prepared for this match but that is football for you, everything worked against us today. Our players did their best and we lost fairly,” he said.

The match was watched by the President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Mr Tade Azeez.