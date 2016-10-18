_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/37-year-old-man-beats-son-death-ogun/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/37-year-old-man-beats-son-death-ogun/killer-father/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
37-year-old man beats son to death in Ogun

October 18, 2016 Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta Top News

One Rasak Adekoya, a 37-year-old man, has been arrested by the men of the Ogun State Police Command for beating his 10 year-old son, Waris, to death in Ogun.

The suspect, according to a statement by the Command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, had it that the deceased was subjected to beating by his father over allegation of stealing.

He had been arrested by policemen attached to Ago-Iwoye Division, following a tip off from members of the community.

The statement said that preliminary investigation revealed several marks on the body of the deceased, as a result of series of torture he suffered.

The remains of the boy was said to have been deposited at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital Mortuary, Oke-Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo for autopsy.

The state Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu had ordered that the suspect be transferred to Homicide Section of Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department, Eleweran Abeokuta for further investigation.

