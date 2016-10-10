36 traffic offenders conveyed in ambulances for compulsory psychiatric tests in Abuja

A total of 36 motorists have been subjected to compulsory psychiatric tests in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for violating various traffic rules.

‎The psychiatric evaluation was carried out at the Karu Psychiatric hospital.‎

Nigerian Tribune gathered on Monday that the arrested motorists were conveyed in ambulances to the hospital.

At the hospital, they were, however, certified to be medically fit by the doctor.

It was gathered that the offenders were later forced to pay for the hospital bills‎ as well as‎ stipulated fines to serve as deterrent to others.

They were equally‎ made to attend compulsory three-day lecture at the headquarters of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services on the importance of complying with traffics signs and road markings.

Nigeria Police Force had deployed senior officers within the ranks of Assistant Superintendent of Police and Inspectors who manned speed bikes to‎ enforce compliance to traffic regulations in the territory.

FCT Minister, Musa Bello, two weeks ago, gave directive to the Nigeria Police Force, FCT Command to arrest any motorist that beats traffic lights in the territory and take such offender to psychiatric hospital for immediate test.

To ensure full compliance, the Police Command worked in collaboration with officers of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services to nab the offenders.