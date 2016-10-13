3 cable vandals bag 11-year jail term

Three vandals who were arraigned in court by the Oyo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been convicted with a jail term of 11 years on a four-count charge.

The judgment was delivered by Honourable Justice Ayo Emmanuel of the Federal High Court 1, Ibadan Judicial Division.

In a statement signed by the state Public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun, Metro learnt that the accused persons – Olatunji Olawale (32), Idi Muhammed (32) and Nura Mohammed (32) – were charged to court in 2014 over vandalism of cables which belonged to the defunct Nigeria Telecommunications (NITEL).

The four-count charges were conspiracy, unlawful tampering with telephone cables, wilful destruction of telephone cables and stealing of telecommunication cables valued at N326,950.

Reacting to the judgement on Wednesday while addressing 102 officers at a crisis management workshop at the command headquarters in Ibadan, the state commandant, Mr John Adewoye commended the investigating officer and the state command lawyers for the feat achieved through the conviction.

Charging other officers and men to emulate the performance, Mr Adewoye restated his commitment to ridding the state of vandals and criminals, just as he declared zero tolerance for crime and criminality.