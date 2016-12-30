2Face shocks fans, performs live for over two hours in Ibadan

The Agodi Gardens, venue of the opening concert of the Ibadan Countdown Festival 2016, was a sight to behold last Saturday as it was transformed into a massive concert venue, prepared to host the legendary 2face Idibia, among other A-list acts.

The event, according to the organisers, was done to celebrate the emerging entertainment hub that Ibadan is fast becoming, while also celebrating its heritage and prosperity.

Indeed, no stone was left unturned to make sure that the concert was top notch. Various acts took turns to thrill the crowd, while the host compere, Lafup kept them charged throughout with rib cracking jokes and competitions.

The highest point of the night, however, came when 2face was called on stage. The crowd screamed and surged forward. He (2Face) didn’t disappoint them as he dished out tunes, backed by a live band, for over two hours, a feat which Friday Treat learnt he hadn’t done in many years.

When the concert ended at about 2:30 a.m, many who spoke to Friday Treat said that the event was the best they had witnessed in Ibadan. They urged the state government to support such events, just like the Lagos version of the countdown festival which was primarily sponsored by its state government.

“If some individuals could finance such a huge event with personal funds, I feel the government and corporate organisations should support them next year. What a way to end the year”, Shotayo Davies, a lawyer, said.

The festival continued with themed days and ends tomorrow with a free fireworks concert at 6pm at the Agodi Gardens, powered by Guinness which would see Tony Tetuila, Eedris Abdulkareem, Eddy Remedy, Azadus, Jazzman Olofin, Bois Olorun, Babatunmise, among others take turns to countdown to the new year. The event will be hosted by Bash and Peteru.