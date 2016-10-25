23-yr-old arrested for attempting to dupe Tinubu, Otedola, lawyers

A 23-year-old resident of Festac town in Lagos State has been arrested for allegedly trying to dupe a former governor of Lagos State and business mogul, Femi Otedola.

The suspect, Babatunde (surname withheld) was arrested by the operatives of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police, Milberton Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Apart from attempts to defraud Tinubu and Otedola, the suspect also reportedly blackmailed a female lawyer by posting her nude picture on the internet.

Babatunde had reportedly insisted on collecting N3.5 million before he could remove the picture from the internet.

A police source at SFU, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Metro, described the suspect as a serial fraud, who make a living by obtaining money from his victims under false personality.

It was further gatheted that the suspect was using a website, naijagistlife.com to perpetrate the dastardly act.

The unidentified female lawyer and two other persons had reportedly petitioned the Commissioner of Police in charge SFU, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect had demanded for the sum of N3.5 million from the lawyer to enable him remove the provocative pictures from the site,” the police said.

The victim had reportedly pleaded with the suspect that she could not afford such money and that his actions had led her losing her job and marriage.

The Public Relations Officer in charge of SFU, Lawal Audi, while confirming the arrest of the suspect in a statement, said the suspect had three different cases at the SFU.

The SFU spokesperson said “on October 19, 2016, one Dapo Balogun reported a case of extortion, blackmail and threat to life against the suspect.

“The complainant claimed that the suspect had posted on naijagistlife.com a story alleging that he had worked with former Petroleum Minister, Deziani Allison-Maduekwe and that throughout the period he had fraudulently acquired huge sum of money,” the police stated.

The suspect, however, denied the allegations, insisting that he was framed by the owner of the website in question.