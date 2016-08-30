_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/08/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/22-people-missing-canoe-mishap-zamfara/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/22-people-missing-canoe-mishap-zamfara/boat-mishap/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Wpcf7_contact_form":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=wpcf7_contact_form&p=613"}}_ap_ufee

22 people missing in canoe mishap in Zamfara

August 30, 2016 / : Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Twenty two people have been declared missing in Gummi the headquarters of Gummi Local Government of Zamfara State, when the canoe that was ferrying them to their destination capsized.
Eyewitness told the Nigerian Tribune that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
He said 22 people were on the canoe and as  they made attempt to cross the river, the canoe capsized with all the passengers on board.
As of the time of filing this report, the search team was yet to discover  any of the victims.
It was learnt that security operatives  in the area have equally joined in the search for the missing victims.
Meanwhile, the state Governor Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, has  expressed his deep concern and sympathy over the canoe mishap at  Gummi.
He made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Ibrahim Dosara, on Tuesday.
While praying for the soul of those who died he appealed to people to be careful and cautious while crossing over the river for their safety.
