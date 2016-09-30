_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/man-31-rapes-19-year-old-girl-records-act/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28092","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

21 people in court for allegedly burning 80 houses in Benue

September 30, 2016 / :

NO fewer than 21 people from Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State were on Wednesday docked at a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for allegedly burning 80 houses in Tarka Local Government Area of the state, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The accused  included Jimeshio Kur, Ioryue Aondufa, Ugi Terseer, Iorhem Akande, Mchia Azungu, Tyowase Aba, Apar Terhember and Mzungwe Ieren.

Others are Igba Teryima, Terngu Tyolumun, Ahua Terzungwe, Adi Terkaa, Acha Mbajiga, Aondongu Damsa, Nyitar Aondona and Terhemen Terso.

Others were Sughter Kumagagh, Tarkaha Achia, Iorhen Kyah, Sev Aondoyavga, Tyongi Ibieh.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, public disturbance and mischief by fire, punishable under sections 97, 116 and 338 of the Penal Code of Benue State, 2004.

Prosecutor, Inspector  Gabriel Ebonyi, told the court that the Area Commander in Gboko, Olukayode Sunday, brought the accused persons to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, on September 19.

Ebonyi said the ACP received information through the Divisional Police Officer of Tarka Division, CSP Vincent Ukpetu on  same date that crisis broke out in Tarka and people were burning houses.

He said the command swung into action and arrested the suspects allegedly in connection with the offences.

The prosecutor disclosed that when the case came up for mention, pleas were not taken for lack of jurisdiction by the magistrates’ court.

The Magistrate, Mr Cyril Enyi, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter till October 10 for mention.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News