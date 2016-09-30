21 people in court for allegedly burning 80 houses in Benue

NO fewer than 21 people from Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State were on Wednesday docked at a Makurdi Magistrates’ Court for allegedly burning 80 houses in Tarka Local Government Area of the state, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The accused included Jimeshio Kur, Ioryue Aondufa, Ugi Terseer, Iorhem Akande, Mchia Azungu, Tyowase Aba, Apar Terhember and Mzungwe Ieren.

Others are Igba Teryima, Terngu Tyolumun, Ahua Terzungwe, Adi Terkaa, Acha Mbajiga, Aondongu Damsa, Nyitar Aondona and Terhemen Terso.

Others were Sughter Kumagagh, Tarkaha Achia, Iorhen Kyah, Sev Aondoyavga, Tyongi Ibieh.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, public disturbance and mischief by fire, punishable under sections 97, 116 and 338 of the Penal Code of Benue State, 2004.

Prosecutor, Inspector Gabriel Ebonyi, told the court that the Area Commander in Gboko, Olukayode Sunday, brought the accused persons to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, on September 19.

Ebonyi said the ACP received information through the Divisional Police Officer of Tarka Division, CSP Vincent Ukpetu on same date that crisis broke out in Tarka and people were burning houses.

He said the command swung into action and arrested the suspects allegedly in connection with the offences.

The prosecutor disclosed that when the case came up for mention, pleas were not taken for lack of jurisdiction by the magistrates’ court.

The Magistrate, Mr Cyril Enyi, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter till October 10 for mention.