“Please note that this is not a swap. It is a release, the product of painstaking negotiations and trust on both sides.

“As soon as the necessary confidence was built on both sides, the parties agreed on the date and the location of the release of the 21 girls.

“We see this as a credible first step in the eventual release of all the Chibok Girls in captivity. It is also a major step in confidence-building between us as a government and the Boko Haram leadership on the issue of the Chibok girls.

“We want to thank all Nigerians for their support and for never losing confidence in the ability of Mr. President to secure the safe release of our Chibok girls,” he said.

Speaking further, the minister said that the government will not do anything that will jeopardize future releases, bearing in mind that there were still other abducted girls in captivity.

According to him, releasing information on the group of the Boko Haram the government negotiated with before the release of the girls will not help situation of the girls and further negotiations.