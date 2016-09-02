Dangote to invest $150m in Nasarawa

The Dangote Group of Companies has said it would set up machinery to invest over $150 million in rice and sugar cane production in Nasarawa State.

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, said this on Thursday, when he embarked on a working visit to the state, to assess its investment potentials.

Dangote, who was represented by a delegation of his directors , led by the Group Managing Director of sugar production company of the group, Abdullahi Sule, said the company is also mapping out plans to utilise the coal potentials of the state to generate power for its production.

Dangote said the state has 300 million metric tonnes of coal, adding that the group would invest in the state to explore its coal potentials.

He said that the group would decide on its modus operandi to utilise the 17,000 hectares of land available for rice and sugar cane production.

Dangote, who said that they were complying with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, to diversify the economy, said that its investments in the state would be centered around Obi, Awe and Doma Local Government areas.

He said that the investment has the capacity to offer a long-term job opportunity to about 25,000 people in the state and the country at large.

Speaking earlier, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura , had commended the group for the visit and assured the group of the enabling environment..