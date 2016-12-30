2016: Farewell to a year like no other

The year is rounding up and for many Nigerians, it cannot be soon enough as the year 2016 seems to be one fraught with a lot of ups and downs; inflation, skyrocketing price of food products, fall in the value of naira, religious crisis and security challenges amidst other issues that has made 2016 one that leaves a not too pleasant taste on the tongues of many. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE writes.

To so many Nigerians, the most outstanding thing about the outgoing 2016 is economic recession. Indeed, many including little children were forced to understand the meaning of recession as one of the most used words among Nigerians. Indeed, every other challenge – destruction of pipelines by militants, fall in price of oil and so many other issues trail the nation’s economic downturn which became a household word among Nigerians both in the country and those in the Diaspora and gave the year a lot of peculiarities.

If one describes 2016 as a roller coaster year, there will be very few or no dissention from the citizenry in Nigeria and even those outside the shores of the country. Indeed, it is a year where many people learnt to survive by their wits and many exist merely with the barest necessities of life.

From the heavy baggage of salary arrears owed by many state governments to big corporations and even small businesses folding up, financial institutions laying off staff and rise in the rate of food theft with many woman stealing food items to feed their children and some using their children as collateral for foodstuff are part of incidents that make surviving 2016 a novel experience.

On the national level, there were many incidents; some comic, others frustrating that made President Muhammadu Buhari’s first full year as a sitting civilian president one that will not be forgotten in a hurry in Nigeria – new words like budget padding came to the peoples’ consciousness, various drama trailing the anti corruption fight of the federal government trended on social media for a long time, there was religious fights, invasion of communities by Fulani herdsmen while their cattle destroy farm land and produce, internal wrangling between major political parties and clampdown in the judiciary leading to arrest and prosecution of some judges.

Others include embrace of the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) scheme as a survival technique as well as the dire warning and fear associated with the infamous temporary suspension of its activities in Nigeria, spate of bomb blasts and kidnappings, collapse of church buildings, protest by female footballers and the comedy created by Nigerians during campaigns and presidential election in the United states all contribute to the peculiarities of the year.

The many dramatic, interesting and bizarre 2016 incidents put some personalities continually in the news and made many Nigerians express the opinion that the myriad of challenges facing the country seems too overwhelming for the crop of leaders to handle. But it wasn’t all bad news; some 21 Chibok girls were rescued, the army under operation Lafia Dole recovered towns that were earlier taken over by Boko Haram insurgents, many kidnapped people were rescued while team Nigeria did well at the Paralympics and the Super Falcons also did the country proud.

Indeed, many Nigerians cannot wait for 2017 to roll in with the belief that it will be a better year and in the midst of these, some individuals made news headlines regularly, some incidents defined what Nigerians experienced and some groups through their activities gained fame or notorierity.

Issues

Budget padding

This was one of the new terms to come into the consciousness of Nigerians when the former House Committee Chairman on appropriation in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, was relieved of this assignment and he fought back, leading to a crisis in the house, as he accused key officers in the house of being culpable in the padding of some aspects of the budget for financial gains. This led to his suspension from the house.

Economic recession

This is a reality that many households contend with on a daily basis. Following the crash in the price of crude oil, the economy of the country glided into a recession and has continued to burrow deeper in to this state. Many factors have been attributed to this, the major one being that the Nigerian government depends majorly on proceeds from crude oil. Consequently, the fall in prices of crude in addition to blow up of pipeline installations as well as gas facilities in the Niger Delta region continues to deal a fatal blow on the country’s economy. This has affected government income so much that many states find it difficult to pay workers and many families now find it difficult to feed.

The deification of foreign exchange

Aside the crunch of depression caused by the crude oil crisis, a major reason adduced to recession of the country’s economy is the crisis of foreign exchange as forex as it is popularly called became very scarce and business operations suffered a setback. All companies were affected though in varying degrees and the scarcity of forex continues to be a major problem, making the hope of sliding out of recession look more like a dream to many Nigerians.

The anti corruption war and its attendant drama

The major and most constant aspect of the present administration’s policy is the anti corruption war and it has spanned the year 2016 from the beginning, not leaving out any institution; key politicians like Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Femi Fani-Kayode, Olisa Metuh became guests and later tenants at the offices of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Public officers were not left out – former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, the ex finance Minister, Nenadi Usman, the former Chief of Defense Staff, Alex Badeh, the former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Patrick akpobolokemi, past Comptroller – General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Abdulahi Dikko and many more.

The worst hit seems to be the judiciary as the hallowed concave was penetrated in a way that many legal officers still believe is an aberration. Some judges were not only arrested over allegations of graft, they were also arraigned. Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, suspended Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, Justice Mohammed Tsamiya, Justice Muazu Pindiga of the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe, the former Chief Judge of Enugu state, justice I. A Umezulike, Justice Kabiru Auta of the Kano state High Court, Justice Rita Ajumogobia and some Supreme Court judges; Inyang Okoro and Sylvester Ngwuta all made the list.

Elections:

There were gubernatorial elections in Edo, Ondo and Kogi with parliamentary elections in Rivers. While the governorship elections were peaceful and won by members of the Ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) – Godwin Obaseki in Edo, Yahaya Bello in Kogi and Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in Ondo, the story from rivers is horrific. The elections turned violent and there was so much bloodshed; many individuals as well as security operatives were gruesomely murdered and their families are still mourning. At the end, the Peoples Democratic Party took the day in Rivers East and Rivers west Senatorial District while the APC won the Rivers South East Senatorial District.

Building collapse

Though there were many tragic building collapses, one that made the headlines all over was the recent collapse of the Reigners Bible Church International early this month when the roof collapsed on guests and worshippers during the consecration service of the founder, Pastor Akan Weeks as a Bishop. Many lost their lives and scores were seriously wounded and the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was a guest of honour had a narrow escape an eluded death just by the whiskers.

Newsmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari: The year 2016 was his first full year as a civilian president but it was a year that he got many knocks. Indeed, the president is the most criticized individual in the outgoing year. though he came on the whirlwind of the people’s support, making history as the first to beat an incumbent president, the romance soon turned sour on the wings of the economic realities of the country as many had placed great hopes on him as the messiah of the time, consequently, they were impatient to get results. But a tear and a half has run by and the president is still grappling with the reality that the rot he inherited was beyond his expectations and he has been unable to deliver many of his electioneering promises to the people. But he believes and had stated that the 2017 budget will bring the needed solution to the country’s malaise and catapult Nigeria out of recession.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu: As the national leader of the ruling APC and a former governor of Lagos state, his name comes up whenever and wherever issues bordering on politics or national development is being discussed. From the movement of the country into democracy in1999, Tinubu has been one of the democrats that had made a difference. In 2016, his relevance as a political leader came to the fore frequently as he was brought into every issue that came up especially in the squabbles going on in his party. But over and over, he retained his position as a leader, preaching peace, unity and national development at every opportunity.

Col. Sambo Dasuki: The former National Security Adviser had been in the news for long over allegations of illegally diverting the sum of over N13billion. He was charged to court on a 47 count charge of public fund diversion and illegal possession of firearms. The high point of his affairs in the news was his inability to pay his father, Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki, the last respect at the father’s burial as he was still in detention.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki: For the Senate President, the year 2016 is a continuation of battles following the circumstances surrounding his emergence as the head of the eighth assembly. His crisis includes arraignment at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on a 13- count charge bordering on false declaration of assets. Under his watch the 2016 budget tarried, the non career ambassadorial list was rejected as well as the proposed foreign loan. Also, the house refused to confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of EFCC

Yakubu Dogara: Like his brother in the senate, Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives fought diverse wars in 2016 as his name, reputation and credibility, all suffered a dent. First was the introduction of budget padding as alleged by Abdulmumuni Jubrin, the former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation who released damning documents and granted interviews to accuse the house leadership of padding the budget for personal financial benefits. And the more he tried to defend his stance on the allegations, the more damning evidences Jubrin releases. He had to assign the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges to look into the matter and the committee suspended Jubrin for 180 legislative days for failing to appear before the committee to defend himself and buttress his allegations. This gave Dogara some respite.

Deaths of VIPS

The year also threw up the deaths of important personalities both within Nigeria and the world.

Sir Olaniwun Ajayi: He was frontline Afenifere leader and a deeply respected Awoist. Sir Olaniwun Ajayi’s death at the age of 91 was regarded as a great loss not just to the South West but the country as a whole. He was an elder statesman, national icon, legal giant and a great author.

Chief Felix Ibru: He was an accomplished architect, the first democratically elected governor of Delta State. He was a senator and president general of the Urhobo Progressive Union. He passed on at the age of 80 on March 12, 2016. He was younger brother to Olorogun Michael Ibru.

Fidel Castro: His death was unarguably the end of an era. Detailing the history of Cuba would be incomplete without its ex-leader, Fidel Castro who passed on at the age of 90 this year. He was as controversial as he was indeed great. He meant different things to different people.

Stephen Keshi: Till his death on June 8, 2016, Stephen Keshi remained one of the nation’s largest football enthusiasts and experts. He was coach of the Super Eagles and also ex-captain. Regarded as the big boss, Keshi’s death was exactly six months after the demise of his wife on December 9, 2015. He was aged 54.

Rasheed Gbadomisi: He was the former Minister of National Planning, a leading industrialist, writer and arts collector. The death of the 72-year-old on November 16, 2016 was received with shock within and outside Nigeria.

Fred Agbaje: He was regarded as a fine gentleman, a fulfilled lawyer and a rights activist. His death which occurred on November 26 happened in a London hospital.

Shuaibu Amodu: Just like Stephen Keshi, Amodu was an accomplished Nigerian football icon and ex-Super Eagles coach. The two football enthusiasts reportedly died in the same week, the same city, same month, same year.

Bola Kuforiji-Olubi: She lived a life of distinction. She was a celebrated banker, former minister of commerce, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales. Her passing at the age of 80, though received by a large majority as saddening, was a testament of a life well-lived. She was honoured by the Federal Government with the national honour of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and later as Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Oba of Benin: The new Oba of Benin, Eheneden Erediauwa, Ewuare II, was officially coronate as the 39th Oba of Benin. The event brought together the high and mighty both within the country and outside.

Donald Trump: His election as the 45th American president was one of the most talked-about event in 2016. The race leading to his eventual emergence marked a major twist in the history of electioneering campaign in the United States of America. Repeatedly, he received a lot of media bashing following his remarks during his campaigns. His positions on women, tax, immigration and many others were viewed as controversial and unacceptable by many. Not a few both within his home country and many parts of the world wanted him to win. His emergence shocked a lot across the world.

Abdulmumuni Jubrin: This name became a household name not because he won an election to represent his people at the House of Representatives but because of his whistle blowing role in the 2016 budget padding crisis. As chairman of the appropriation committee, he and Dogara has a cordial relationship until they had a fall out following his allegation that there was a tampering of the budget after he was relieved of his duty as chairman of the committee. He released so many documents to prove his allegation against the house leadership

Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose: The Ekiti state governor is a man that seems to thrive on controversy; he has made himself the number one critic of the presidency and is never shy to give his opinion on almost every issue. His style is a grassroots approach and he seems to make his own rule, being the first governor to take a decisive step in tackling the issue of invading Fulani herdsman and their cattle.

His dress sense more often than not sparks off various discourses just like his statements and he most times create the impression of being a clown. He is in touch with his people and indeed was a newsmaker in 2016.

Wole Soyinka: the green card saga of the Nigerian Nobel Laureate is one that won’t be forgotten in a hurry. He had vowed to tear his green card if Donald Trump won the United States Presidency election and he came under fire on social media just after the elections with people calling on him to tear is as threatened. The 82-year-old wasted no time in giving a caustic reply to those putting their nose in issues beyond their understanding. And finally, he announced that he had torn his green card and dissociated from the United States, a move many still find difficult to comprehend.

Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky: Until 2016, many Nigerians that are not residents in the northern part of the country did not know any group called the Shiites Islamic movement or Zakzaky, the leader of the group. But following a clash between the group and the military last year leading to his arrest and continuous detention, he became a celebrity with human rights group within and outside the country calling for his release. He had a running battle with the federal government throughout the year and recently, a federal high court sitting in Abuja ordered his release.

Ibrahim Magu: The acting chairman of the EFCC is one man that towed the line of one of his predecessors – Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. He was fierce and unapologetic in his approach, fighting hard to ensure that looted public funds were recovered. But just few days back, the red chamber refused to confirm him as the head of the anti graft agency, a move many described as corruption fighting back.

Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi: This monarch is one that has tried to bridge all gaps and ensure there is unity among the Yoruba people. Throughout the year, he worked hard to prove that there needs to be no rivalry among Yoruba Obas by visiting almost all prominent Yoruba Oba’s. he also ensured that the age-long cold war between the Alaafin and the Ooni became a thing of the past, thus making history.

Bayo Ogunlesi: He is a native of Makun, Sagamu in Ogun state and the son of Nigeria’s first professor of medicine. Ogunlesi, born in 1953 made history this year when he was appointed by President Donald Trump of the United States as a member of his economic advisory team. The appointment made waves because it was unexpected considering Trump’s strong statements on immigrants during the campaign. Ogunlesi’s Global Infrastructure Partners is one of the Fortune 500 companies.

Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye: this Nigerian born professor of Anatomy is now known as the wonder man. He made history and headlines this year when he successfully carried out surgery on an unborn baby. He removed the baby from the mother’s womb when the foetus was 23 weeks and five days old and returned the foetus to its natural habitat to be born into the world at the right age.

Solomon Dalung: The red-beret minister is one that has faced fire on social media and the contemporary Nigerian society for his utterances. His statements usually lead to a spate of criticisms and the average Nigerian ha at one time or the other expressed the opinion that he is a square peg in the round hole and has no business directing the affairs of the sports ministry.

His most criticized comment is his argument that the Super Falcons were not expected to win thus the non preparation of their allowance. He once at a press conference referred to the country as the United States of Nigeria and the most common is his statement during the defense of his ministry’s 2017 budget before the House of Representatives Committee when he was faced with the charge of spending beyond the approved limit in 2016. The controversial minister had replied that, “the funds spended were properly spended because we got them from intervention funds from Mr. President,” this created another joke on the social media platforms in Nigeria.

Aside individuals, many groups also left their mark on the outgoing 2016; the Super Falcons defied all odds to become the winners of the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON). The Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), also made news as groups that forced people to pay attention.

Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew, a late-season Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, made landfall in Haiti on October 4, 2016, causing significant damage to not only lives but also properties. It struck southwestern Haiti near Les Anglais making record as the strongest storm to hit the nation since Hurricane Cleo in 1964, and the third strongest Haitian landfall on record. It affected about 1.125 million people in the country and the Haitian government assessed the death toll at 546, although other sources reported more than three times that figure.

During Matthew’s passage, high winds, heavy rainfall, and deadly tides lashed the Tiburon Peninsula in southwest Haiti. Nationwide, the hurricane nearly or completely destroyed around 200,000 homes, leaving 1.4 million people in need of humanitarian aid. Monetary damage was estimated at US$1.89 billion with complete crop damage leaving the impoverished population without a source of food, lack of communication networks and a compromised road system cutting off some parts from the remainder of the country, which slowed the distribution of emergency aid and led to cholera outbreak.

Though 2016 is rounding up, it is a year that will linger in the memory of Nigerians both old and young for decades to come.

Nigerian Army recovers Sambisa forest

Few days to the end of the year, the Nigerian military recorded a massive victory against Boko Haram insurgents and destroyed their stronghold after flushing them out of their hideouts near Sambisa forest.

The success was attributed to the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force which destroyed one of the insurgents logistics base.

The Nigerian Air Force Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UAV) destroyed a logistics base used by members of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) group. The UAV was on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission when it came across the gathering of BHTs at Garin Moloma, about one kilometre north of the Sambisa forest.

At the time of the UAV attack, the location, though under surveillance for quite a while, had a large gathering of BHTs and vehicles. The multiple explosions and huge fire ball from the location, as can be seen from the enclosed video of the UAV strike, strongly suggests that it may be either an ammunition/fuel storage or weapons/technical workshop.

That strike served as a major setback for the Boko Haram sect, and a major plus for the fight against insurgency by own troops and it came just after the Nigerian Army rescued about 500 people and killed about 50 suspected terrorists in the process during an operation around Mafa, Dikwa and Kala areas of Borno state.

Southern Kaduna crisis

The incessant unrest and killings that characterized life in Southern Kaduna since 2010 seemed to take on a new lease of life in 2016 as rather than abate; killings and destruction of properties became routine. Though things seemed to go quiet just after the inauguration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, it was just for a while.

There had been continuous crisis and lack of peace as Fulani herdsmen and the natives, predominantly farmers continue to clash in a bid to uphold their territories.

Presently, the town is a ghost of its former self with residents living in fear of their lives while many have lost their homes and source of livelihood