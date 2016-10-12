2016 edition of Olokun Festival kicks off

The 2016 edition of annual Olokun festival has kicked off.

The festival kicked off recently, with a prayer to the Almighty, tagged ‘Prayer to Eledumare’, at the Abule Ado home of the Chief Promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation, Otunba Gani Adams.

Other activities lined up for the festival include the Olokun Beauty Pageant, festival float, boat regatta and the grand finale, which will hold at the Suntan Beach in Badagry on Thursday, October 20, 2016.

This edition of the festival, according to Otunba Adams, promises to showcase the traditional and cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

“The festival is billed to showcase the unique and unparalleled traditional and cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.”

In a press statement made available Tribune Tourism Magazine (TTM) by Segun Akanni, the personal assistant to Otunba Gani, Adams said the foundation was determined to make sure that the festival holds despite the economic recession.

“You all will agree with me that the economy is not friendly with anybody at the moment. But despite the hardship everybody is facing, we at Olokun Festival Foundation are determined to continue to hold this festival as part of our own contribution to the development of the cultural and traditional heritage of the Yoruba people.”

Important personalities present at the event included Primate Peters Oyedele of C&S Church, Agbojesu Parish, Ijedodo, Primate Oladele Akeju of New Holy Messiah Church, Mushin, Mrs Idowu Adebowale, one of the nine founding members Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), National Coordinating Council (NCC) of Oodua People’s Congress Mr. Segun Ogunpitan, Africa Union Leader of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU, Christian, Muslim and Traditional groups of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC, members of Olokun festival planning committee and members of OPC.