2015 polls were not perfect but better than past exercises —Jega

Former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has said that the 2015 elections were not perfect, but pointed out that the exercise represented a remarkable departure from the country’s history of fraudulent elections.

Jega said this on Saturday in Lagos State while delivering a lecture at the 50th birthday ceremony of the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire, where notable Nigerians were in attendance, including Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and his Jigawa State counterpart, Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Power, Housing and Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and his Solid Minerals counterpact, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chief Razaq Okoya, Prof. Oye Ibidapo Obe, among others.

Speaking on the theme, “Challenges and Prospects of Sustainable Credible Elections in Nigeria,” the former chairman of INEC, however, said there was need to check the excesses and recklessness of politicians, some of who he described as militricians, for the country to sustain its electoral prospects.

“No doubt, it is necessary to institutionalize credible elections in Nigeria, and to not allow a reversal from the gains made in 2015,” he said.