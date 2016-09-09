20 policemen arrested for misconduct

Twenty policemen have been arrested for offences ranging from extortion to other misconducts by the police.

The state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed this on Thursday, while speaking with newsmen on the activities of the command in the last one month.

Owoseni also paraded suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, rapist and a murderer.

The Lagos police boss, who stated that the policemen were arrested in different parts of the state, attributed the arrest to the directive of the Inspector General of Police to all police commissioners and AIGs to sanitise the force.

He added that the arrested policemen would be made to face the necessary disciplinary action.

The police boss also stated that the timely intervention of men of the state police command foiled an attempt to kidnap a construction expatriate in Ajah area of the state.

According to the police boss, the command was able to save an Indian construction expatriate, Ajay Bisit, at a construction site in Ajah.

On the activities of militants in the state, the police boss said the command was able to save what would have been a major disaster, as it repelled militants from invading communities like Iba, FESTAC and,Igando.

The police boss said: “The militants emerged from the waterways and threatened to wreak havoc on residents.”

”In a swift reaction, the command sent its quick response team to the area to assure the community that the command was alive to its responsibility” Owoseni added. He also stated that “a combined team of the police and soldiers attached to “Operation MESA” engaged the miscreants in a shootout.”

He added that, “We were able to repel the militants back to the creeks. unfortunately, we lost a policeman in the process.”

He continued: “We were supported by soldiers from OPS MESA. We will continue to maintain our stronghold in the area and other parts of Lagos.”

“We will maintain strong visibility in Lagos throughout the Sallah period and beyond to ensure that they don’t make life difficult for residents,” Owoseni also stated.