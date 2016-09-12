2 soldiers injured as troops kill female suicide bomber in Borno

The suspect was seen approaching the troops on Sunday and refused to stop‎ when she was challenged from afar by the vigilant duty sentry, claiming to be coming from Monguno to see her parents in Dikwa.

Troops, however, sensing that the direction of approach of the suspect was suspicious and abnormal fired the shot which triggered the explosion that killed the suspect.

Acting Director in charge of Army public relations, Colonel Usman Sani who confirmed this said that the injured soldiers and the civilian have been treated and have continued with their duties.

“This incident has shown that there are a few of the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists that are determined to carry out criminal acts to create panic and insecurity in some areas,” he said.‎

He also said that there was very reliable information that remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists now disguise or pretend to be mad men or women in order to gain access to some locations especially in Maiduguri.

Usman said all should be very wary of any seemingly mentally unstable or mad men or women found wandering and report same.‎

He said, “it is imperative for all to be more security conscious and vigilant especially during the Eid festivities and public holidays.”