2 remanded in prison for stealing motorcycle in Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of Opatola Opeyemi, (25) and Sunday Abiola (35), in prison custody over alleged stealing of a motorcycle.

The police prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on September 27 in Ijero-Ekiti, headquarters of Ijero Local Government Area of the state.

Ikebuilo alleged that the accused, on the said date, “unlawfully stole a motorcycle belonging to one Idowu Sunday in Ijero-Ekiti.”

According to her, the act contravened section 1(2) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act.

She applied for a date of adjournment to file their case and send it to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea of the accused was not taken, as his counsel, Mr Olarewaju Olusola, sought for a short adjournment pending the advice from the office of the DPP.

The Magistrate, Modupe Afeniforo, consequently remanded the accused in prison custody till the outcome of the advice from DPP.

She adjourned the case till November 7 for further hearing.