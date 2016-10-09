_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/anglican-priest-drama/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30511","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30530/"}}_ap_ufee
2 men declared wanted for cutting hands, legs of another man

October 9, 2016 Crime Reports

The Sokoto State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has declared two men wanted for allegedly amputating the hands and legs of one Shafiu Aminu Arzika in Sokoto.

The state commandant of the corps, Alhaji Babangida Aliyu, made the disclosure on Friday in Sokoto in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He named the two men as Abu Alayin and Hassan Dan Asano.

He said that the incident took place around Digar Agyare area of Sokoto city on Ttursday night.

Aliyu said that the victim had been referred to the Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala in Kano State, for treatment.

He said that the command had commenced investigation to track the men.

“We will do everything humanly possible to track the suspects, arrest them and bring them to book,” Aliyu promised.

