Major General demoted, other face Court Martial over service discipline offences

A senior officer in the Nigerian Army and former Commandant of 68 Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Major General Patrick Falola, has been demoted to Brigadier General.

Also, the case involving the former Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation Centre, Major General Ibrahim Sani, remained pending at the special court martial‎ over offences bothering on service discipline.

‎‎Falola was said to have admitted students without authorisation by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, who also ordered the special court martial to try the two officers.

President of the Court, Air Vice Marshal James Gbum, had inaugurated the court.

AVM Gbum named other members of the Special Court Martial as Air Vice Marshal Iya Abdullahi, Rear Admiral Peter Agba, Surgeon Rear Admiral Edwin Elechukwu and Colonel Saeed Musa, Judge Advocate.

Navy Captain Chris Anushiem, was the Defence Counsel for Major General Ibrahim Sani while Retired Wing Commander Enokela was the Defence Counsel for Major General Falola. Lieutenant Colonel Ukpe Ukpe was the prosecution witness for the Nigerian Army.

Speaking shortly after the members of the Special Court were inaugurated, Defence Counsel, Navy Capt Anushiem drew the attention of the president of the court to the fact that his client, Major General Sani, was not served copies of the charge sheet spelling out the offences committed and the list of evidence or list of witnesses.

Air Vice Marshal Gbum subsequently directed the prosecution to provide the documents to the defence counsel not later than 24 hours before the arraignment of the senior officers.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing.