2 brothers drown in Lagos

Two children of the same parents have drowned at Ipakodo area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.

The deceased children were identified as Godspower (13) and Marvelous (11) Ebube Nwachukwu and were suspected to have drowned last Thursday after they were reported missing.

The bodies of the two children were recovered from the river early on Sunday in a manner that suggested that they drowned.

A police source at Ipakodo police station told Metro that the children were returning from school when they decided to swim in the river.

The source added: “We got a report on Thursday that the two children were missing but we told their parents to go back home while we began our investigations.

“They were said to have gone to school but did not return till night, which was very unusual.”

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos confirmed the incident to Metro.

She said that the bodies of the drowned children had been deposited at the mortuary while investigations had commenced into the incident.