2 arrested over alleged illegal operation of gun factory in Benue

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Moses Yamu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the suspects were nabbed by the command’s “Operation Zenda.”

Yamu said that the squad was on stop-and-search duty along Vandiekya-Adikpo road, when the suspects were caught, adding that at the men had a locally-made pistol with them at the time of arrest.

He explained that investigation into the arrest led to the discovery of a gun manufacturing factory at Tsar Village in Vandiekya Local Government Area.

He disclosed that several locally-made weapons, including SMG, pistol frame, one single barrel and assorted guns parts, were discovered at the factory.

The spokesman added that a box containing arms manufacturing tools and 12 live ammunitions were also recovered at the site.

He assured that the command would ensure total end to proliferation of arms and ammunition in the state.