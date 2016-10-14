$1m in financial investment: Chivas global startup competition returns to Nigeria.

In its quest to give social entrepreneurs the opportunity to win a share of $1 million in financial investment, Chivas Regal has returned The Venture initiative to Nigeria for the second year.

This was disclosed at a press conference organised by Chivas Regal The Venture at the Film House, IMAX Lekki, Phase1, Lagos, on Wednesday, to herald the second edition of the global startup competition.

Chivas The Venture initiative provides social entrepreneurs with the opportunity to compete for a share of $1 million in financial investment, invaluable contacts and global exposure of their company as well as mentorship from world-famous business leaders.

The 2016/2017 has begun its search for entrepreneurs that want to succeed while positively impacting the lives of others. The launch follows the recent release of a global report that revealed 95% of young professionals are looking for businesses to take more responsibility in solving global problems.

This year, 32 countries across six continents will be taking part and applications will be accepted from any for-profit-startup that creates both financial value and a positive impact on the lives of others.

However, the Nigeria’s The Venture 2016/2017 winner will take part in an Accelerator Week programme and represent Nigeria at The Venture final event in the USA, July 2017.

According to the Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Craig Van Niekerk, “A new breed of entrepreneur is emerging in Nigeria; one that uses business ideas to succeed whilst making a positive impact on the lives of others.

“Chivas Regal launched The Venture to offer significant resources to help drive and support the social entrepreneurship movement worldwide and in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to be back again this year to connect with local social enterprises and give them the opportunity to develop and grow their businesses.”

Chivas Regal has partnered with E.D.C (Enterprise Development Centre for this years’ initiative, to find and support promising local social entrepreneurs across all sectors.

The top three participants will pitch their business plans at a finale session to a panel of industry experts chaired by Audu Maikori.

“On his successful relationship with the brand, Maikori explained “Chivas and I share the same values the belief that businesses must have a purpose beyond profit. It is therefore an absolute honour to be back again as a judge, to find like-minded individuals who are not only successful within their own rights, but also sharing their success with their communities. This is profit with purpose” he added.