19-yr-old man arraigned for pushing passenger off BRT bus

A 19-year-old man, Tunde Oluwatobi, who allegedly pushed a passenger out of a BRT bus, as well as stole his belongings, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the accused, of Jakande market, is facing a two-count charge of assault and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Lucky Ihiehie, the complainant came to the Ketu Police Station and reported that while boarding a BRT bus, the accused assaulted him.

“While boarding a BRT bus at Ketu bus stop going to Ikorodu, the accused pushed him out of the bus and he fell on the road and sustained injuries on his face.

“When the complainant fell, the accused robbed him of his phone valued N25, 000 and a wallet containing 20 USD, which is an equivalent of N8000.”

The offences contravened Sections 171 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and the magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, admitted him to a bail of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum, who must each show evidence of tax payment.

The case was adjourned till December 12 for mention.