180 uniform cut-off marks worries JAMB, cancels use of scratch cards for exams

THE Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has expressed concern about the uniform cut-off marks of 180, fixed for admissions into universities, colleges of education, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions.

This was contained in a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by the Head of Information, JAMB, Mr Fabian Benjamin and made available to newsmen.

Oloyede argued that the uniformity of cut of marks does not make any sense when colleges and Polytechnics admit for NCE and Diplomas while Universities admit for Degrees, saying “yet we subject them to the same cut off marks thereby starving these tier of institutions from admitting candidates who if not engage may likely become easy prey to social vices”.

It would be recalled that the 180 minimum benchmark for admissions was set at the 2016 Combined Policy meeting earlier before the appointment of Prof. Oloyede as the Board Registrar.

The new JAMB Registrar expressed the resolve of Board management to ensure that the change agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari concerning education is actualized in no distance time.

This he said would be made possible through reforms currently going on in the Board. Oloyede maintained that the Board would continue to make reforms that will carry the interest of every Nigerian child irrespective of whether poor, rural settlers etc.

He has expressed concern over the fact that most policies were geared towards accommodating the interest of the elite only and leaving the downtrodden to suffer unjustly.

The statement said: “In view of the above the Board has cancelled the use of scratch cards which were hitherto sold only by banks in the cities to pin vending which can be obtained by candidates anywhere using their phones, Web payment, online quick teller; ATM payment, quick teller mobile application and Bank branch (cash cards) etc.

“This is to make the services easily accessible, discourage fraudulent acts associated with the cards system and to conform with global best practice.

“The Registrar also disclosed that the Board has critically looked at the process of regularizing candidates and found alot of lapses which it cannot tolerate in its drive to effect positive change towards enhancing the fortune of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“In its efforts to discourage this abused and perhaps stop it permanently, the Joint Admissions and matriculation Board (JAMB) has designed a template to be completed on-line by candidates and endorsed by the Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, Provosts or Registrars of the candidates institutions who will then be submitted to the Board’s Offices nearer to the institution for the Registrar’s approval subject to available evidence. The Registrar may deny approval if sufficient and convincing reasons are not given.

“The public is to note that all admissions are done by the academic board of tertiary institutions and submitted to the Board who ensures that the admissions meet set requirements by proprietors of these institutions and government criteria. As such there is no basis for regularization.

“The Board only design this process to clear any backlog as it doesn’t intend to continue with regularization exercise again.

“The Registrar also call on all notable stakeholders to rethink the issue of cut of marks. He is calling for a national debate on the propriety of cut off marks. He said institutions should be allowed to determine the kind of candidates they want.

“Oloyede expressed worry over the class opportunities as it affects the distribution of admission resources. The rich have multiple opportunities which include going abroad for studies while the poor only have the opportunity of struggling for the scarce spaces here.

“He said the rich children write JAMB and if they do not get the required cut-off marks, they are taken out of the country for studies abroad. They come back and they are integrated while the poor can’t afford it and are forever denied the opportunity of education. In his words “let institutions admit what they want according to their needs”.

“This mean that if a University want 250 as minimum cut off marks why not and if another want less so be it. If a Polytechnics like Yaba want 250 let them admit and if Gboko polytechnics in Benue State where I come from want less than 200 let them admit.

“Institutions should be known for their individual quality and not collective standard. This will foster positive competition for the overall good of our tertiary institutions.

The Registrar want Nigerians to look at this critical for the Board to take action that will be for the good of our education,” the statement said.