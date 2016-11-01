1,792 killed in violence, armed conflicts in Iraq in October – UN

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Tuesday said terrorist acts, violence and armed conflicts killed 1,792 Iraqis and wounded 1,358 others in October across Iraq.

In a statement issued in Baghdad, UMAMI said the figures included 1,120 civilians killed and 1,005 wounded, with 672 security members killed and 353 wounded.

It said that casualties in Iraq’s western province of Anbar were excluded, as the casualty figures there for the month were unavailable due to the volatility of the situation on the ground and the disruption of services.

UNAMI’s envoy, Jan Kubis, said that the casualty toll among civilians continues to rise and as they continue to pay the ultimate price.

`With the military operations in Mosul and other areas of Nineveh province underway, the Islamic State group continues to apply its terrorist tactics using civilians as human shields and executing those that resist,’’ he said.

Kubis said that the UN had emphasized that all necessary actions must be undertaken to ensure protection of civilian inhabitants from the effects of armed conflict and violence.