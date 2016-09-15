Over 17,000 candidates chase 3,850 admission slots at FUNAAB

· NUC commends pre-admission screening exercise

ONLY 3,850 candidates will eventually gain admission to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) out of the 17,334 that applied to the institution.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) and the chief coordinating officer for the 2016/2017 Pre-Admission Screening Exercise, Professor Oluyemisi Eromosele, during the university’s pre-admission screening for the 2016/2017 academic session.

She said the university would only be able to absorb this much because FUNAAB has a quota of 3,850, as approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the past two years.

“We are also hoping that there will be a supplementary admission later on in the month while shortlisted candidates will equally be screened,” she said.

Meanwhile, the NUC has commended the university’s pre-admission screening exercise, which took place between Wednesday September 7 and Friday September 9, 2016.

The Senior Information and Monitoring Officer of the commission, Mr. Mohammed Tanko, who represented NUC at the occasion, lauded members of staff of the university and other government functionaries that took part in the exercise for a job well done in terms of logistics, welfare, thoroughness and adherence to laid down procedures.

Tanko explained that his task was to monitor the exercise to ensure that the university did not breach the federal government’s directive given through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

“I observed that the security arrangements were properly made. The strategy deployed by both the internal and external security personnel, the Department of State Services (DSS) officers and men of other sister-agencies who participated in the screening were very much commendable.

“The strategy of the decentralised screening centre (as adopted by FUNAAB) was commendable, as students were well taken care of while transportation logistic was also commendable,” he said.

He also commended the inclusion of security agents among members of the screening panel, especially those from the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the DSS.

“They interviewed and studied the students, and this helped to drop students who are not competent enough to gain admission into federal universities.”

The Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB and President, Association of African Universities, Professor Olusola Oyewole, who was physically on ground to monitor the exercise, disclosed that the screening exercise was very important, to ensure that only responsible and qualified students were admitted.

Oyewole also revealed that the committee that was set up to investigate the recent students’ unrest had just submitted its report, and that the university’s Senate would soon sit to consider the report and take a decision on the new resumption date.