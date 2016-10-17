17 Customs officers dismissed for forgery, drug addiction

AS part of the reform agenda of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has dismissed 17 junior officers for various offences.

The dismissed officers, according to a release signed by the Customs’Public Relations Officer (PRO), Wale Adeniyi, on behalf of the CGC and made available to the Nigerian Tribune, on Sunday, were booted out of the Service for certificate forgery, drug addiction, theft and absence from duty between January and September.

Adeniyi, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, further stated that the appointment of two other officers had been terminated for absence from duty, while one officer was retired for drug addiction.

He added that the disciplinary measures against the affected officers were taken after series of investigations and deliberations by the disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management.

According to the release, investigations into offences committed by senior officers were being concluded, stating that officers found guilty were expected to face similar stiff penalties.

It, however, added that the disciplinary measure was a continuation of Colonel Ali (retd)’s reform agenda, which he promised on assumption of office, which emphasised discipline, good conduct and transparency.