14 students arrested over foiled attack on UNILAG

A policeman was on Monday beaten to pulp and his uniform torn as a gang of students attempted to disrupt the ongoing examination at the University of Lagos.

Fourteen students were later arrested by the police and transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos, while confirming the incident, said the students were later in the day released after they were made to sign an undertaking.

It was gathered that the students, who had converged on the Atan Cemetery on the University Road, had engaged a team of policemen, who were deployed to stop their attack on the university.

Metro learnt that the arrested students were mobilised to protest against the expulsion of some students by the University of Lagos management.

Badmos, while speaking on the incident, said “yesterday, 10th of October, at about 1.30 p.m, some groups of students, which preliminary investigations revealed are not students from UNILAG, arrived at the University Road with the intent to invade the campus in order to disrupt the ongoing examination.”

She added that operatives from Area C command and Yaba division, who got wind of the move, prevented the students from advancing, an action that angered them, leading to an attack on the policemen.

The PPRO stated further that in the process, one Corporal Bassey Okon was beaten and his uniform torn, leading to the arrest of 14 of the students.

She said that preliminary investigations revealed that majority of the students were from the Lagos State College of Education.