14 oil workers kidnapped in Rivers

FOURTEEN persons working with an oil company in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Friday.

According to report available to Saturday Tribune, the workers, employees of Nestoil, were abducted by the suspected kidnappers around the Omoku-Elele Lin Road.

It was gathered that the Toyota Coaster bus conveying the affected oil workers was accosted and diverted to an unknown destination under heavy gunfire by the bandits.

A source, who spoke anonymously, disclosed that the abducted victims had gone to work at Omoku area and were coming back to their base in Port Harcourt when the kidnappers surfaced.

Effort to speak with the management of the oil company on the development proved abortive, yet Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the report, adding that the police was on top of the situation.

“We are combing the bushes in that area right now. Our men are all over the bushes. We are doing our best to rescue the victims and as well apprehend the kidnappers. We have seen the bus that the victims rode on and we believe that we will rescue the victims soonest,” he added.