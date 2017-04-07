138 drug dealers arrested in Lagos in 3 months

THE Lagos State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended 138 suspected drug traffickers and seized 1,399 kilogrammes of drugs which is 1.3 metric tonnes.

The drugs were seized in Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and other parts of the state within the first quarter of 2017.

Those apprehended in connection with drug trafficking include 137 males and a female.

NDLEA Lagos commander, Aliyu Sule, who gave a breakdown of the seized drugs as well as arrests, declared that cannabis had the largest share with 1,390.38kg, with Tramadol having 9.35kilogrammes, cocaine 23.65 grammes and heroin 22.8 grammes.”

The commander added that 84 drug dependent persons were successfully counselled and reunited with their families, while 54 drug dealers were convicted with 125 pending cases.

One of the suspects, Ngozi Owunna (34), who allegedly distributed cannabis within Ikeja, was caught at Allen Junction with 600 grammes of hemp after close monitoring by undercover narcotic agents.

According to Owunna, “I was a commercial motorcyclist but when the Lagos State government banned commercial motorcycles, I shifted to cannabis sales. I am from Enugu State. I am married with three children.”

Another suspect, Abdulrauf Oshilaja, 50, who was caught with 50.3kg of cannabis, said that financial hardship made him to deal in cannabis.

“I am married to two wives and I have five children. I used to sell tyres but due to family problems, I started selling drugs because there is more profit in it than selling tyres. I was arrested at Ogijo, Ikorodu.” The suspect hails from Oyo State.

The Lagos command also traced and seized 372.6kg of cannabis inside a shop at Lagos Island belonging to one Ojomu Saheed who hails from Kwara State.

Speaking, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Colonel Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd), who promised to intensify Nigeria’s fight against drug production, trafficking and abuse, said that the war against drugs was on course and that there was no going back.