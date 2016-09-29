136 students benefit from Landmark varsity’s Literacy Awareness initiative

ONE hundred and thirty six students from seven secondary schools in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, have benefited from a Literacy Awareness and Quiz Competition organised by the Landmark University, Omu-Aran.

The programme, which attracted senior secondary students from both private and public schools in the community, fell under the Landmark University Community Development Impact Initiative (LUMCDII).

The participating schools are Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran; Landmark University Secondary School; Ogbo Grammar School and Government Christian College, Omu-Aran.

Others are ECWA Girls Seconday School, Ofe-Aran Commercial College and Adeoti International College, Omu-Aran.

The chairman of LUMCDII, Mr Abiodun Okunola, while addressing the participants during the programme, said it was geared toward boosting the academic standard of the students.

He said the initiative was part of the institution’s corporate social responsibility on the host community.

According to him, there is the need for adequate interaction and competition among students from different schools for improved performance.

“Some of the students are already local champions in their respective schools, but with this competition in place, they will surely learn a lot from other students from other schools,” he said.

Okunola disclosed that Landmark Universitiy, in partnership with David Oyedepo Foundation, had instituted scholarship for prospective student applicants to boost their academic pursuits.

According to him, the scholarship is basically for students wishing to enroll for some courses in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystem Engineering.

“The scholarship also covers courses in the Department of Agricultural Sciences. Such courses include Crop Science, Agric Extension and Animal Science,” he said.

Okunola said the 2016 application for the scholarship is scheduled to close on September 30, and advised interested students to log on to the Foundation’s website on davidoyedepofoundation.org for details.

Dr Adeyonu Gbemisola, Head of the Education Counseling Unit of LMUCDII, in a remark, said the initiative would assist the students to become better readers.