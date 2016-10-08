_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/ifeoma-eze-releases-4th-album/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=30262","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
13 die in boat accident in Niger

October 8, 2016 Adelowo Oladipo - Minna Latest News

THIRTEEN people died on Tuesday in a boat accident in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The accident occurred near a  dam being built by  the Federal Government  in River Kontagora area of the state.

Saturday Tribune gathered that  the victims  were mainly women and girls.

The accident was reported to have been caused by the uncompleted  Kontagora dam, a tributary of River Niger which had overflown its bank on the other end of the river, following a heavy downpour the  night before.

It was further learnt that the victims were on their way to harvest farm produce.

Meanwhile, the Director General, NSEMA, Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident on Friday, in Minna,  during an interaction with news men.

He said  so far, eight corpses of the victims of the boat mishap had been recovered by divers, while efforts were still being made to recover the bodies of the remaining victims.

