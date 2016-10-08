13 die in boat accident in Niger

THIRTEEN people died on Tuesday in a boat accident in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The accident occurred near a dam being built by the Federal Government in River Kontagora area of the state.

Saturday Tribune gathered that the victims were mainly women and girls.

The accident was reported to have been caused by the uncompleted Kontagora dam, a tributary of River Niger which had overflown its bank on the other end of the river, following a heavy downpour the night before.

It was further learnt that the victims were on their way to harvest farm produce.

Meanwhile, the Director General, NSEMA, Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, confirmed the incident on Friday, in Minna, during an interaction with news men.

He said so far, eight corpses of the victims of the boat mishap had been recovered by divers, while efforts were still being made to recover the bodies of the remaining victims.