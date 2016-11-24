128 policemen killed in 3 months —IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, ( IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, said 128 policemen had lost their lives to activities of criminals in various parts of the country in the last three months, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Idris said this in a statement issued by the Force’s spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police Don Awunah, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

“In the past three months, the Force has lost 128 personnel in various parts of the country due to activities of undesirable elements in our communities.

“These line of duty resultant deaths, occasioned by unwarranted attacks by religious bigots, bandits, hoodlums and militants must be reversed and the trend halted,” he said.

Awunah also said disturbing was the wanton destruction of police infrastructure and public assets.

“The recent cases in Dankamoji village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State; Abagana in Anambra State and in Okrika waterways in Rivers State, where personnel were killed, arms carted away, structures and equipment destroyed are cases in point,” he said.

He said the IGP regretted the loss of these personnel in the course of their national duty and condoled with their families.

The police spokesman said Idris assured them of the Force’s support to cushion the effects of this irreparable loss.

“The IGP urges the officers not to relent or be distracted in our collective will to serve this country, the costly challenges notwithstanding.

He advised Nigerians to continue to render the police the desired support and assistance to enable them to provide adequate security to Nigerians.