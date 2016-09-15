12 killed in Benue robbery operation

TWELVE persons including two suspected armed robbers and a lady were on Wednesday killed during confrontation between villagers and suspected armed robbers.

Five suspected robbers were said to have invaded Senge village in Katsina Ala local government area of Benue State last Wednesday and were said to have been ambushed by the villagers at Senge village.

The five man armed robbery suspect was said to have retreated to a nearby village Kenvenge where they attacked the villagers and killed 10 persons while the youths in the village were said to have killed two of the robbers, one of them a lady while the other three escaped.

Confirming this in a press statement, Benue State police spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, said that the five gang man was last Wednesday went to rob at Senga village, an interior part of Katsina Ala LGA where an irate mob lynched two of the robbers.

One later identified as “Chemical” and a lady harbouring them were killed, while the other three suspects escaped to Gbise village and mobilised for reprisal.

He said that the robbers on return could not gain access to Senga village because the youths of the village had mobilised to protect their area but were held at Kenvenger village, which is next to Senga village, shot and killed on the spot 10 persons.

Among those killed by the suspected robbers, according to police spokesman including one Terseer Akaya, adriver from Katsina-Ala who went to convey farm produce, also a woman with two of her children; eight months old baby and eight years old child.

Yamu said that five other persons who were injured were rushed to the hospital and presently receiving medical attention at NKST hospital at Kera, Katsina-Ala LGA.

He said that Police operatives have been deployed to patrol the area to prevent further breach of peace.