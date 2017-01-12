11-yr-old kills 8-yr old girl with dad’s gun in Ondo

An 11-year-old boy, Ayo and his father, Olanrewaju Aluko, have been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command after the boy shot an eight-year-old primary school pupil, Comfort Emmanuel, with his father’s hunting rifle, killing her instantly.

Metro learnt that Ayo was fiddling with his father’s double barreled gun when the gun discharged, killing the girl in the process, as she was shot at close range.

It was gathered that the father had left the gun in the living room after returning from his hunting expedition and rushed out to attend to a private matter while the young boy and his friends saw the gun where it was kept when he got home from school.

The sound of the gun reportedly drew the attention of the residents of the community in Ondo, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

One of the friends, according to a police source, took the double barreled gun from the sitting room and was admiring it when another friend joined them and started fiddling with the gun.

It was gathered that the gun exploded when the suspect was trying to take the gun from the victim but mistakenly pulled the trigger.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph described the incident as unfortunate but said the suspect and his father were in police custody.

