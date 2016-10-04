_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/obasanjo-chairs-zero-hunger-initiative/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29354","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

105 persons electrocuted in 9 months —IBEDC

October 04, 2016 / : Oluwole Ige - Osogbo

No fewer than 105 persons have lost their lives through electrocution nationwide in the last 9 months, authorities of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDEC) have disclosed.

Similarly, during the period under review, over 65 sustained severe injuries as a result of electricity mishaps.

These disclosures were made on Tuesday by Health, Safety and Environment Officer of IBEDC, Mr John Segun Samuel, at a community engagement forum organised by Osun region of the electricity provider company.

He attributed the increase in the number of casualties to nonchalant attitude to basic safety measures by people, stressing that despite aggressive campaign against the act, many people were still in the habit of citing their businesses under high tension or near electrical installations.

According to Samuel, “these worrisome developments have led to the unnecessary loss of lives and property and subsequently, we have warned that the company would henceforth wield big stick against anyone caught contravening safety measures guiding movement near electrical installations.”

Earlier in her remarks, Osun Region Branding and Communication Officer of the IBEDC, Kikelomo Owoeye, said the meeting was convened to deliberate on the challenges militating against steady power supply.

She lamented that the challenge of energy theft had hampered efforts by the company to improve electricity infrastructure, just as she advised community leaders to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in exposing individuals perpetrating the acts.

Osogbo Business Hub Commercial Manager of the company, Mr Dele Falade, said power supply to the state would improve when people begin to pay commensurate amount for the energy supplied to them.

While assuring their consumers of better services and quicker response to distress calls, they demanded cooperation of community leaders to fish out economic saboteurs stealing energy and electrical installations across the region.

