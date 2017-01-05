10,000 people will receive FG’s monthly stipends in Bauchi —Official

NO fewer than 10,800 poor people will soon benefit from the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in 360 communities in Bauchi State.

Mr Mansur Soro, Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed Abubakar on Development Partners, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

Soro said each of the beneficiaries would receive N5,000, saying that the disbursement would commence before the end of January.

He said the state team was on the field for biometric capturing of the beneficiaries, adding that they would access their funds through Guaranty Trust Bank.

“Bauchi was selected due to the existing social register that successfully identified the most vulnerable and poorest in the country through tested Community-Based Targeting (CBT).

“The beneficiaries were selected from Bauchi, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balawe, Dass, Ganjuwa, Gamawa, Giade, Jamare, Itas/Gadau, Misau, Katagum and Ningi local government areas,” he said.