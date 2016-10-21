100 undergo free breast cancer surgery in Ogun

IN fulfilment of its commitment to the welfare of the people of Ogun State, about 100 people have so far benefited from the free breast excision surgeries (lumpectomy) sponsored by the state government.

The breakdown showed that more than 80 people have undergone breast cancer surgeries free of charge at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, while more than 20 have enjoyed free mammogram.

Flagging off the exercise at the University Teaching Hospital, the wife of the governor of Ogun State and President of the UPLIFT Development Foundation, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, said the state government is fulfilling its promise to women who had benefited from the free breast and cervical cancer screening early this month, by paying their surgery bills as a means of reducing maternal mortality rate in the state.

She said lumps removed from the breast of the beneficiaries would be taken to the laboratory for examination to know if the specimens were cancerous or not so that they could be referred upward for further treatment, advising women to embrace self-breast examination and go for regular medical check-up to know their health status in order to stay healthy and reduce health risk.

Highlight of the programme was the official commissioning of the newly-built and equipped UPLIFT Development Foundation Cancer Screening Centre at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Toheeb Adebowale and Oloyede Oyenike described the wife of the governor as a compassionate and a care-giver who was at the fore-front of cancer campaign to save the lives of the people of Ogun State, particularly the less privileged in the society.