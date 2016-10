Raging inferno at Owode Onirin, Ebutte Metta

A fire incident which began Saturday night at the popular Yaba market, Lagos, has razed over 100 shops.

Another inferno is currently raging at Owode Onirin, Ikorodu road, close to Owode spare part market after Mile 12.

In what appears like a day of fire fury, there is also an on-going fire incident on Abeokuta street Ebutte Metta.

Details later…