logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

10 million Nigerians to suffer from diabetes by 2026 —Endocrinologist

September 15, 2016 / : Anthony Ubong -Calabar

NO fewer than 10 million Nigerians are at risk of suffering from diabetes “Type 2” by 2026, according to an Endocrinologist, Professor Feyi Adegoke.

Adegoke, president of Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria (EMSON), disclosed this on Thursday, in Calabar, Cross River State, during the 38th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of EMSON.

According to her, no fewer than five million Nigerians were currently suffering from the disease, stressing that one out of every 10 adult in the country had “Type 2” diabetes.

She further added that over 15 million people in Africa were currently suffering from the disease, hence the need for a lot of awareness in order to checkmate it.

“Currently in Nigeria, no fewer than five million people suffering from diabetes ‘Type 2’. This number is going to increase to about 10 million in the next 10 years.

“Currently in Africa, we have about 15 million people suffering from diabetes; and by the year 2025, that number will double to about 30 million.

“In Nigeria, residents in the urban cities are more at risk of diabetes than those in the rural areas. The metropolitan cities have the highest rate of diabetes and that is because people are tending more towards Western lifestyle of consuming more of alcohol, smoking, consumption of fast food and others.

“These are some of the things that drive the epidemic that we are seeing,” she said.

Professor Adegoke lamented the fact that people were doing less of physical activities now, saying it was the reason the epidemic of diabetes and obesity was on the increase.

Dr Ofem Enang, a Consultant/Endocrinologist at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, called for more awareness campaign by the federal and state governments.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution! CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

Loosing To RECESSION? CLICK Here & EARN EXTRA INCOME!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News