10 million Nigerians to suffer from diabetes by 2026 —Endocrinologist

NO fewer than 10 million Nigerians are at risk of suffering from diabetes “Type 2” by 2026, according to an Endocrinologist, Professor Feyi Adegoke.

Adegoke, president of Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria (EMSON), disclosed this on Thursday, in Calabar, Cross River State, during the 38th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of EMSON.

According to her, no fewer than five million Nigerians were currently suffering from the disease, stressing that one out of every 10 adult in the country had “Type 2” diabetes.

She further added that over 15 million people in Africa were currently suffering from the disease, hence the need for a lot of awareness in order to checkmate it.

“Currently in Nigeria, no fewer than five million people suffering from diabetes ‘Type 2’. This number is going to increase to about 10 million in the next 10 years.

“Currently in Africa, we have about 15 million people suffering from diabetes; and by the year 2025, that number will double to about 30 million.

“In Nigeria, residents in the urban cities are more at risk of diabetes than those in the rural areas. The metropolitan cities have the highest rate of diabetes and that is because people are tending more towards Western lifestyle of consuming more of alcohol, smoking, consumption of fast food and others.

“These are some of the things that drive the epidemic that we are seeing,” she said.

Professor Adegoke lamented the fact that people were doing less of physical activities now, saying it was the reason the epidemic of diabetes and obesity was on the increase.

Dr Ofem Enang, a Consultant/Endocrinologist at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, called for more awareness campaign by the federal and state governments.