10 feared dead, 192 injured, many houses collapse as earthquake hits Tanzania

AT least 10 people were reported dead and left 192 injured after an earthquake measuring 5.7 hit North-West Tanzania on Saturday.

The epicentre was recorded at a depth of 25 kilometres and located 44 kilometres east of the North-Western town of Nsunga and Bukoba, close to the western shore of Lake Victoria.

Impact of the earthquake was felt as far as Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi, according to the US Geological Survey. Images taken in Mwanda showed collapsed structures after the shake.

In the town of Bukoba, residents said that some homes in the area caved in.

Some residents of Bukoba told reporters that 10 people were found dead and some houses caved in.

“This incident has caused a lot of damage,” Deodatus Kwala, the District Commissioner of Bukoba, told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Saturday.

“As we speak now, the number of dead stands at 10 and those injured stands at 192. Because we are still collecting information, it’s likely to go up. Even the number of injured people is likely to go up.”

“The walls of my home shook as well as the fridge and the cupboards,” said an Agence France Presse (AFP) correspondent in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.