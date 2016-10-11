_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/dss-releases-arrested-judges/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/benefits-taking-lemon-water/lemon-water/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

10 die in Osun auto crash

October 11, 2016 Oluwole Ige -Osogbo Latest News

TRAGEDY struck on Sunday evening, on Abata-Egba village, Ondo road, in Ile-Ife, when about 10 persons lost their lives in an auto crash.

Nigerian Tribune authoritatively  gathered that the accident involved a truck with registration number MUS 847 XC and a Toyota commercial bus with registration number JJJ 15 XJ.

Eyewitnesses informed the Nigerian Tribune that the two vehicles had head-on collision when one of them overtook another vehicle at a dangerous bend, thus causing the accident, which resulted in heavy casualties.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, said 10 persons were confirmed dead by medical doctors, adding that their remains had been deposited at the morgue of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile Ife.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)  for the command, Mrs Folasade Odoro, the commissioner said those that sustained injury in the accident were receiving treatment in the same hospital.

The police boss said the heavy traffic snarl caused on the road due to the accident had been cleared by the team of traffic policemen drafted to the scene.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online