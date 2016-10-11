10 die in Osun auto crash

TRAGEDY struck on Sunday evening, on Abata-Egba village, Ondo road, in Ile-Ife, when about 10 persons lost their lives in an auto crash.

Nigerian Tribune authoritatively gathered that the accident involved a truck with registration number MUS 847 XC and a Toyota commercial bus with registration number JJJ 15 XJ.

Eyewitnesses informed the Nigerian Tribune that the two vehicles had head-on collision when one of them overtook another vehicle at a dangerous bend, thus causing the accident, which resulted in heavy casualties.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, said 10 persons were confirmed dead by medical doctors, adding that their remains had been deposited at the morgue of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile Ife.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Mrs Folasade Odoro, the commissioner said those that sustained injury in the accident were receiving treatment in the same hospital.

The police boss said the heavy traffic snarl caused on the road due to the accident had been cleared by the team of traffic policemen drafted to the scene.