10 die, 9 injured in Ibadan auto crash

TEN people lost their lives while nine others were seriously injured in an auto crash which occurred at Itose area of Oyo-Ibadan Express road on Saturday afternoon.

The Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number LSD191XK, involved in the accident, was said to have been coming from Sango Ota, Ogun State axis, en route Ilorin/Ogbomoso.

The driver of the bus was said to have ran into a ditch unnoticed beside a filling station along the road.

An eyewitness informed the Nigerian Tribune that the driver, while trying to manoeuvre his way after sighting a team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at a nearby spot, lost control and ran into a big ditch.

But when contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of FRSC, Oyo State Command, DRC Oluwaseun Onijala, confirmed the incident and affirmed that 10 people lost their lives with nine persons injured.

According to Onijala, the bus had 19 passengers on board.

He further informed that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Akinlolu and St Patricks Hospitals.

He added that the remains of the 10 victims had been deposited at Adeoyo