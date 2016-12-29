1 sustains injuries as vehicles crash in Warri

A driver of a company vehicle, on Thursday morning in Warri, escaped death by the whiskers, but not without injuries.

The ghastly accident occurred early hours of Thursday along NPA Expressway.

Tribune Online gathered from the spot of the crash that two vehicles were involved in the road crash.

The two vehicles, a black SUV jeep and a blue Toyota Hilux with registration number Lagos KJA-822AT belonging to a security company, were both on the same lane on top speed when the incident occurred.

A witness, Ifeanyi Onyejeke, who works within the area where the incident occurred, gave a sketchy idea of the incident.

According to him, “The blue, security company vehicle with registration number KJA-822AT was on top speed on one lane at the expressway.

“Then a black jeep on the same lane, which was also on top speed, rammed into the side of the black SUV jeep and in the process, they both vehicle got damaged.”

Onyejeke added that immediately the blue Hilux lost control and crashed, the black jeep, who managed to control itself out of the crash, drove off immediately.

The driver of the Hilux was said to have sustained injuries after the vehicle somersaulted several times.

The driver was pulled out of the crashed vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

As of the time Tribune Online visited the scene, passersby and motorists were seen lamenting the incident amid a slight traffic build up.

Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) could not be reached as of the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, a team of soldiers on patrol were seen enforcing a free traffic flow order as well as preventing hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation.